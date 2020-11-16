Airbnb's IPO filing shows it's navigating the pandemic better than travel industry peers

Brian Chesky, chief executive officer and co-founder of Airbnb Inc., speaks during an Economic Club of New York luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Airbnb is in the challenging position of preparing to go public amid a slump in revenue. But relative to the rest of the travel industry, the company is thriving.

In its IPO prospectus on Monday, Airbnb said that third-quarter revenue dropped 18% to $1.3 billion. Compare that to food delivery company DoorDash, which said in its filing on Friday that sales in the latest quarter more than tripled. Among the year's hottest IPOs to date, software maker Snowflake's revenue more than doubled in the quarter before it went public, while gaming company Unity grew 43%.

Unlike those companies, and others that hit the public markets in 2020, Airbnb was badly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Coming into the year sporting a $35 billion valuation and soaring demand from investors, Airbnb was slammed when travel ground to a halt, which not only caused business to deteriorate but also forced the company to reimburse travelers for cancelations.

Along with airlines, hotels and online travel agencies, Airbnb had a disastrous second quarter. Revenue plummeted 72%, and the company laid off 25% of its workforce, slashed its valuation and raised about $2 billion in high-interest debt.

While other parts of the industry are still in shambles, Airbnb is bouncing back. Even with the third-quarter revenue decline, the period was Airbnb's second-biggest ever, behind only the the same quarter from 2019. And because the company slashed its sales and marketing costs by 74%, Airbnb turned a profit in the quarter of $219 million.