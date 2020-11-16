Asia-Pacific markets set to bounce as countries in region sign major trade deal

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets are set to bounce in Monday trade as 15 economies in the region signed a deal that formed the world's largest trade alliance.

The deal, signed on Sunday, aims to gradually reduce tariffs across many areas, according to Reuters. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is now the world's largest trade bloc, a deal that excludes the U.S. It marks the first time that East Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea are in a single trade agreement.

In Japan, futures pointed to a higher open, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close. Japan is set to release its gross domestic product data in the morning.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.22% in early trade.

Indian markets are closed due to a holiday.

In China, a set of economic data is due to be released, including industrial production and retail sales.