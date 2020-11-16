China is not an 'expansionist empire,' state media says after signing of mega trade deal

China's Premier Li Keqiang (center) looks on as Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan (right) signs the massive trade agreement, as seen on a TV monitor, during the ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact at the ASEAN summit that was held online on Nov. 15, 2020. Nhac Nguyen | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese state-backed tabloid Global Times claimed on Sunday that the signing of the world's largest trade deal over the weekend proves that China is not the "expansionist empire" that the U.S. and Western countries have made it out to be. Instead, the mega pact — the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP — showed that China can work with other countries "in an effective and mutually beneficial way," the tabloid said on Sunday. "This is the fundamental way for China's development. China has been seeking a win-win and all-win mode from the very beginning and, like rolling snowballs, has accumulated a large number of common interests around the world," said the Global Times in an opinion piece posted on its website.

"Some US and Western elites are indeed behind the times in their way of thinking — they think of China as an 'expansionist empire' and see all China's expanded cooperation with whichever country or region as part of its 'expansion strategy.' In fact, they have really misread China, the times as well as the world," it added. RCEP, which covers nearly one-third of the global economy and the world's population, was signed by China and 14 Asia-Pacific countries on Sunday. The other 14 participating economies are the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Similarly, CGTN — the international arm of state-controlled broadcaster CCTV — said China defied the portrayal of "Western media" by showing that Beijing's approach to the region is not "aggression," but "well contemplated diplomacy." Chinese state media act as a mouthpiece for the Chinese government.

"In addition, what the West should understand is that China is integral and core to the regional and global economy, and that this trade pact is an affirmation of that," CGTN said in an opinion piece published Sunday on its website. "Ideas such as so-called 'decoupling' with China are nonsense, and the RCEP illustrates that nations who pursue such are likely to end up on the outside of the world's economic gravity," it added, making a reference to the U.S. and Chinese economies splitting due to their trade and tech conflict. CGTN highlighted other trade agreements that Beijing has negotiated since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Under Trump, the U.S. slapped punitive tariffs on several of its major trading partners, including China, Canada and the European Union.