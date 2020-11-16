Cyclical stocks may be racing higher, but tech is still expected to be a long-term winner

FANG may be lagging, but don't count technology stocks out.

Positive news on vaccines has spurred buying in cyclical stocks that should do well when the economy is running at full speed again. Last week, tech stocks, and high-flying FANG names, sold off after Pfizer's positive vaccine news drove investors into many of the stocks that have been lagging since the economic shutdowns last March.

Moderna's positive vaccine news sparked the same reaction Monday, with FANG names — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — all trading flat to lower most of the day. Except for Netflix, the others closed higher on the day after a late day buying suge. Tech tech gained 0.8%, gaining about 0.3% at the end of the day.

Facebook and Alphabet are in the communication services sector and that sector was also up just slightly, compared to a 6.5% gain in energy; a 3.4% jump in airlines and a 2.5% increase in industrials.

"The money is coming from the sidelines so that money goes into stocks and it's going to push everything higher, especially if growth and tech is 75% of the market," said Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat. "People are taking cash off the sidelines and buying market exposure. It's going to lift all boats."

Netflix and Facebook are considered stay-at-home stock plays that should benefit if the economy is shut down or people opt to stay at home to avoid the virus.

"I think the active equity manager made a lot of money on stay-at-home stocks. Now, there's tailwinds for the cyclical trade," said Lee. He said those companies at the epicenter, like airlines or hotels, have cut costs and should see a topline recovery.

"You can see why people go crazy over them. I think there will be more juice for them in 2021," he added. "In 2020 alone, the performance gap 70%. If the market is up 10% in the next year, the stocks at the epicenter could be up 80%. There's that much juice in them ... It's stocks like Six Flags, it's what you think was hit hardest in social distancing."

But Lee stresses that tech is still core and important to hold.

"The revenue growth is going to be superior to the overall market," he said. "I think it's got legs. I think more money comes from the sidelines, so I'm not selling growth or tech."

He also expects the market to keep rising into the end of the year, and his S&P 500 target of 3,250 is too low with the market now trading above 3,600. "My target makes no sense because we're in the fourth quarter, and there's a Santa rally coming," he said.