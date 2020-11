(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Billionaire David Tepper trimmed his positions in high flying tech stocks and made a big bet on a utility stock during the third quarter, according to a securities filing released Monday.

Appaloosa Management, Tepper's hedge fund, still had large positions in some of the biggest tech and telecom stocks at the end of September, according to the filing. However, Appaloosa's biggest stake was in California utility company PG&E.