European markets head for higher open as U.S. election, coronavirus remain in focus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Monday as the fallout of the U.S. election in early November and the coronavirus pandemic remain in focus for global markets.

London's FTSE is seen 28 points higher at 6,353, Germany's DAX up 86 points at 13,182, France's CAC 40 up 45 points at 5,434 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 29 points at 7,343, according to IG.

The U.S. election result remains a key concern for investors. On Sunday, President Donald Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, more than seven days after media outlets including NBC News called the race for Biden. In subsequent tweets, however, Trump wrote that he would not concede.

Meanwhile in Asia, markets bounced on Monday morning as 15 economies in the region signed a deal that formed the world's largest trade alliance. Tech and auto stocks soared.

The trade deal, signed on Sunday, aims to gradually reduce tariffs across many areas, according to Reuters. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is now the world's largest trade bloc, a deal that excludes the U.S. It marks the first time that East Asian powers China, Japan and South Korea are in a single trade agreement.

The coronavirus pandemic remains a key concern for markets. More than 11 million Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Data from the COVID Tracking Project also showed that a record of more than 68,500 people in the U.S. are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

A study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan showed that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, signaling that Covid-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought, Reuters reported this weekend.

Earnings from Europe include Vodafone's interim results Monday; there are no major data releases.

- CNBC.com staff contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO to access live PRO Talks live, including our Dec. 2 discussion on opportunities and risks in international markets.