Here's how much your company's 401(k) match could be worth in retirement

If you're working and have access to a 401(k) plan, socking away at least enough money to grab the company's matching contribution is key, experts say.

Yet how much is that extra cash worth?

Most companies that offer these workplace retirement plans will match your contributions up to a certain amount. Depending on your salary and the matching formula used, that could translate into thousands of extra dollars going toward your nest egg every year. And after leaving it there to grow? Your future self may thank you.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's where to invest your money in 2021, advisors say

What Biden's presidency may mean for consumer protections

You’re running out of time to use these tax-advantaged funds

"It's so important to take every bit of money your company wants to give you," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina. "Your employer is saying they'll give you money and, to get it, you just need to set aside savings for yourself every year."

While there are many reasons for not participating in your 401(k) plan — especially if your household income has suffered during the pandemic — some experts say that passing on your company's match is like giving up part of your compensation. And, they compare the match to getting an immediate — and big — return on your contributions.

"If you have an employer that, in essence, is giving you a rate of return of 100% or 50% on your contribution, regardless of whether you're 18 or 65, you really have to take the money," said CFP Glen Smith, managing partner of Glen D. Smith and Associates at Raymond James in Flower Mound, Texas.