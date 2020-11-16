Momofuku joins Goldbelly's delivery service as consumers seek out far-flung comfort food during the Covid pandemic

Customers dine at Momofuku's outdoor seating in the East Village as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 26, 2020 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images

Goldbelly is adding chef David Chang's Momofuku to its national delivery service as the coronavirus pandemic drives customers and restaurants to the e-commerce site in droves. CEO Joe Ariel founded Goldbelly in 2013, when he was living in New York City and couldn't find a local restaurant to meet his hankering for Nashville hot chicken or Southern-style biscuits. It's since raised more than $33 million in funding, and its latest round@m, in 2018, was led by restaurateur Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments. Prior to the pandemic, Goldbelly was adding restaurants to the platform at a steady clip. But as lockdowns went into place across the United States, eateries that had previously eschewed delivery services and takeout had to pivot. Like DoorDash and Grubhub, Goldbelly is one of the beneficiaries of the abrupt shift in behavior. It's almost doubled its restaurant and customer count on its website this year, with establishments like Shake Shack, the burger chain founded by Meyer, joining its ranks. Including Momofuku, the company has nearly 700 restaurants listed on its marketplace. "Many partners who were interested but somewhat reluctant have now embraced giving the platform a chance and said to us that they couldn't believe they hadn't done it sooner," Ariel said.

'Gravy seals' hunt for regional craves

But Goldbelly also has some key differences from the third-party delivery apps that work with local restaurants. It ships food items anywhere in the country, rather than being bound by a two- or three-mile radius. Restaurants have the freedom to fulfill their orders during lulls, like mid-afternoon or at midnight, when the kitchen is closed to takeout and delivery customers. And it's the restaurants, rather than Goldbelly, that are responsible for creating and shipping their food items. The business model means that Goldbelly is profitable, according to Ariel. But eateries also benefit from joining the e-commerce site. Ariel said that some restaurants are seeing higher sales volumes on Goldbelly than from their dining rooms before the pandemic. The pandemic introduced another facet to the Goldbelly experience: live cooking classes with famous chefs like Daniel Boulud. The classes are free with the purchase of the related meal kit. Goldbelly uses a team of scouts, internally known as the "gravy seals," to scour the country and social media for restaurants beloved by their customers or offering unique regional specialties. Eateries on the platform run the gamut from nationally known establishments to mom-and-pop restaurants.

Goldbelly founder and CEO Joe Ariel Source: Goldbelly

The company also works with the restaurants to decide on the price that the consumer pays, which ultimately includes the platform's transaction fees and the hefty expense of overnight shipping the food anywhere in the country. The food can come frozen, already assembled or as parts of a meal kit to cook the dish easily.

A more frequent treat