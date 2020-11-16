Some of 2020's hottest stocks just had an awful week, but two traders say one will resume its climb

Some of 2020's top stocks are down on their luck.

Red-hot plays including Zoom Video Communications and Chewy tripped up last week as the reopening trade took hold on Wall Street, with some seeing double-digit losses:

Biogen was down more than 24%

Beyond Meat lost almost 20.5%

Zoom fell by more than 19%

DocuSign slid 11%

Chewy declined over 10%

Nvidia shed nearly 9%

For one of these names, the rough patch may have just been a bout of bad luck, two traders said.

While Nvidia is "certainly expensive," trading at a historically high relative price-sales ratio, the chipmaker's "secular growth story is hard to argue with," Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"It's priced to perfection," she said. "I might wait for it to settle a little bit further, but if they beat dramatically on earnings, you may not get the opportunity. So, you might want to dollar-cost average in."

Investors may be paying up for future sales, but with cloud computing, artificial intelligence and gaming making up nearly 90% of Nvidia's business, the shares "can run a long way for a long time," Tengler said.

"With a stock that's up 126% year to date, you're going to expect to see that kind of volatility, but it has not disappointed long-term investors," she said. "I would say be nimble in the near term. If you bought some, buy a little bit more because this story is not going away and it's in the best part of the tech space and I think that's where you want to be, reopening or not."

Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, was also in Nvidia's bull camp.

"The longer-term trend still remains higher and it looks like ... the stock is just sort of consolidating at this point in time after having had a very nice move," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview, pointing to the chart.