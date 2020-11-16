Seth Klarman is betting big on red-hot SPACs, picking up shares in Ackman and Beane's new deals

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group piled into some of the most popular blank-check deals this year, seeking to capitalize on a burgeoning market.



The hedge fund manager made a near $400 million bet on Bill Ackman's historic special-purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings as of the end of the third quarter, according to a new regulatory filing. The SPAC, which marked the largest deal ever when it debuted in July, has a market cap of about $4.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Klarman also picked up $52 million worth of Redball Acquisition, which is co-led by Billy Beane, the baseball executive featured in "Moneyball."

Some say it's been a mania in the SPAC space this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and wild market volatility. Proceeds in such deals have more than tripled those in 2019, totaling over $50 billion so far this year, according to Refinitiv.

Klarman has drawn comparisons to Warren Buffett for his disciplined and patient value style so it's notable that he's a buyer in some SPAC deals. His hedge fund manages about $30 billion as of 2019. The billionaire investor also made a few other big bets in the previous quarter. Here's a complete breakdown.