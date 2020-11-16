Tesla stock jumps on carmaker's addition to the S&P 500

Elon Musk, Tesla boss, runs to a Tesla at the Tesla Gigafactory construction site. In Grünheide near Berlin, a maximum of 500,000 vehicles per year are to roll off the assembly line starting in July 2021.

Tesla is finally joining the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday that the carmaker will be added to the benchmark index prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21. Based on Monday's closing prices, Tesla would be one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index.

Tesla shares spiked more than 13% in extended trading on the news, as money managers with funds that track the S&P 500 will need to buy the stock for their portfolios.

The company, led by CEO Elon Musk, has long been plenty valuable for inclusion in the S&P 500 — the market cap minimum is $8.2 billion — but there are other factors that have kept Tesla out. The make-up of the S&P 500 is determined by what's known as the "Index Committee" at S&P Dow Jones Indices, which analyzes quantitative as well as qualitative factors.

Tesla was snubbed in September after it met criteria to be included in the index but was not initially picked by the committee. Companies must report four straight quarters of profit as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Tesla recently reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profit on third-quarter revenue of $8.77 billion. The company also reported that it delivered 139,300 vehicles during the third quarter, a new record for Tesla.

The committee meets on a quarterly basis to rebalance the index, though companies can be added or removed from the S&P at any time. Given the potentially market-moving nature of additions and deletions from the index, the process is tightly guarded. Even companies that are set to be added receive no advance warning.