What to watch today: Dow set to jump on more promising Covid-19 vaccine data

Dow futures pointed to a strong rally at Monday's open after Moderna (MRNA) said that preliminary trial data showed its coronavirus vaccine was more than 94% effective. Pfizer and BioNTech 's announcement last Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine had efficacy of more than 90% also sent the stock market soaring and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up over 4% last week. The Dow was about 72 points away from its closing record in February and 454 points away last Monday's all-time intraday high. (CNBC) The S&P 500 on Friday closed at a record high and jumped more than 2% for all of last week. The Nasdaq , which pared its losses later in the week, was stung by a stampede out of stay-at-home tech stocks and into value stocks on the hope that eventual widespread availability of Covid-19 vaccines will allow life to get back to normal. Nasdaq futures were modestly lower, in a similar, albeit smaller, rotation. (CNBC)

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on CNBC on Monday called the preliminary phase-three Covid-19 vaccine trial data a "game changer." Shares of Moderna soared 14% in the premarket. The Moderna and Pfizer candidates both employ a new approach to vaccines that uses genetic material to provoke an immune response. (CNBC)



* Dr. Scott Gottlieb: 'We could effectively end this pandemic in 2021' with Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines (CNBC)

* Creator of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine says life could return to normal by next winter (CNBC)

President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisors are set to meet with the leading drug companies developing coronavirus vaccines this week, according to Ron Klain, Biden's newly selected chief of staff. Klain, the former Ebola czar under former President Barack Obama, on Sunday named Pfizer as one of those companies. (CNBC)



* Top Biden health advisor: National Covid-19 lockdown is a 'measure of last resort' (CNBC)

As Moderna becomes the second company to report promising coronavirus vaccine data, the seven-day average of daily new U.S. cases rose to another record of 148,725. Friday saw the worst-single day of the pandemic at 177,224 cases. Saturday and Sunday levels were not that high, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



Michigan and Washington on Sunday joined several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat Covid-19 as total U.S. cases now exceed 11 million. The last 1 million cases were recorded in less than a week. Chicago's 30-day, stay-at-home advisory, designed to reduce spread over the holidays, takes effect on Monday. (AP & CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart resumed counting and monitoring the number of customers in its stores at any one time. The retail giant has had customer limits in place since April due to Covid, but had not been physically counting them in recent months. (CNBC)



Costco (COST) will no longer make an exemption for people who say they can't wear a face covering because of a medical condition. The wholesale club's updated face mask policy goes into effect Monday and requires all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield. (USA Today)

Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time that Biden won the election. The president's comments, made in a seemingly offhand post on Twitter, come as his campaign continues to challenge the results of the election in court and as his administration holds up formal transition processes. However, in subsequent tweets, Trump wrote that he would not concede, and falsely claimed the election was rigged. (CNBC)



* Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit (AP)

Jay Clayton, who has led the Securities and Exchange Commission for the past three and a half years that included a number of major changes in financial markets, said Monday he will step down at the end of the year. Clayton's term would have expired in June 2021. (CNBC)

China and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries, excluding the U.S., signed the world's largest trade agreement, a move that analysts said will further elevate China's political and economic influence in the region. The deal is larger than what's covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the European Union. (CNBC)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket crackled through the sky last night, carrying the Elon Musk company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" to orbit, marking the beginning of a new era of human spaceflight for NASA. It's a historic milestone for SpaceX, coming after years of work to develop and test its spacecraft to fly people regularly to orbit. (CNBC)