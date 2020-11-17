Still no $1,200 stimulus check? Final Nov. 21 deadline to get your money this year is approaching

If you still haven't received your $1,200 stimulus check, you may be in luck.

There's one last deadline to submit your information to the government in order to get your payment this year.

But you have to act before 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 21.

If you miss that cutoff, you may still be eligible to receive a tax credit when you file your taxes in 2021.

More from Personal Finance:

Unemployment is falling. Long-term unemployment is ballooning

What Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would mean

They lived paycheck to paycheck. Then the pandemic hit

As a result of the CARES Act, the government began sending about 160 million stimulus payments this spring of up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 per child under 17. Families had to be below certain income thresholds to qualify.

The payments were disbursed based on data the IRS culled from 2018 or 2019 tax returns, whichever was most recent. People who did not have their information on record because they don't typically file tax returns because their income is too low may have been left out. Others may have received checks that excluded their spouse or eligible dependents.

The IRS is encouraging people in those situations to use the non-filer tool on its website before the Nov. 21 cut off.