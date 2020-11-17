A split from the U.S. is 'very positive' for China in the long term, venture capitalist says

Jenny Zeng, managing partner of MSA Capital, speaks with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal during Day 1 of the East Tech West conference in Nansha, Guangzhou, China.

A U.S.-China divorce has more advantages than drawbacks for the Asian giant's tech sector, according to one venture capitalist.

"From my personal observation, I think that decoupling … benefits China" — as opposed to hurting the country, said Jenny Zeng, managing partner at MSA Capital. She was speaking at CNBC's annual East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

The prospect of Washington and Beijing disengaging from each other first surfaced when the two sides entered a trade war about two years ago, and began imposing punitive tariffs each other's goods.

As relations soured further, there have also been concerns that the global coronavirus outbreak could speed up what has sometimes been referred to as a "decoupling."