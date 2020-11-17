These 4 Chinese property stocks offer relatively low debt risk and up to 8% dividend yields

A pedestrian crosses a road in front of residential buildings in Beijing, China.

SINGAPORE — Investors hunting for yield in today's low-rate world can find it in some blue-chip Chinese property developer names, according to one analyst.

While Chinese developers have been facing debt risks, the Chinese government has outlined rules to rein in the borrowing costs of developers, including measures that would cap their debt ratios in relation to their cash flows, assets and capital levels.

These efforts to curb developers will result in less debt, according to Peter Churchouse, managing director of Portwood Capital.