Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

These 4 Chinese property stocks offer relatively low debt risk and up to 8% dividend yields

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • While Chinese developers have been facing debt risks, the Chinese government has outlined rules to rein in the borrowing costs of developers.
  • The effort to rein in developers will result in less debt, according to Peter Churchouse, managing director of Portwood Capital.
  • He said investors can find "relatively low-risk yield" in the Chinese property sector, with dividends of between 6% to 8%.
A pedestrian crosses a road in front of residential buildings in Beijing, China.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

SINGAPORE — Investors hunting for yield in today's low-rate world can find it in some blue-chip Chinese property developer names, according to one analyst.

While Chinese developers have been facing debt risks, the Chinese government has outlined rules to rein in the borrowing costs of developers, including measures that would cap their debt ratios in relation to their cash flows, assets and capital levels.

These efforts to curb developers will result in less debt, according to Peter Churchouse, managing director of Portwood Capital.