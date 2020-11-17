Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases continue jarring rise as Europe's second wave shows signs of slowing

America's coronavirus crisis continues to worsen. The U.S. seven-day average of daily new Covid infections surpassed 150,000 for the first time on Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The record 155,310 new infections per day marks the 10th straight day of at least 30% growth in that seven-day trend. As cases and hospitalizations climb, more mayors and governors are tightening restrictions on businesses and residents in an effort to slow the spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: