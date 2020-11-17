Singapore minister says 'a long way to go' before vaccine distribution, other precautions useful

SINGAPORE – A coronavirus vaccine won't be the silver bullet to end the pandemic, the co-chair of Singapore's Covid-19 task force said this week despite "promising" news from pharmaceutical companies. "We're certainly encouraged by it, it's very promising, but I would say also that the vaccine is not a silver bullet to end the pandemic," Lawrence Wong told "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday. "We should not put all our eggs into the vaccine basket." His comments came one day after biotech company Moderna announced that trials show its vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. Pfizer last week said its vaccine is more than 90% effective. Wong, who is also the country's education minister, said the developments were positive, but there's still "a long way to go" before the safety and efficacy of the vaccines are ensured. They will then need to be distributed and it will take time for a sufficient number of people to be vaccinated, he added.

We really need all of these to come together – vaccines, testing, safe distancing, contact tracing. Lawrence Wong Singapore's minister for education

"We should not look only at vaccines," he said. "We really need all the tools at our disposal, and that includes testing – having more effective ways of testing beyond the 'gold standard' of the PCR test." Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are currently considered the most accurate in detecting coronavirus infections, but can take a long time to return results. "Developing new rapid tests that are cheaper, simpler, easier to administer, that's very important to ensure more comprehensive testing," said Wong. He added that simple precautions such as wearing masks, keeping social gatherings small and maintaining safe distances are "highly effective" in keeping the infection under control. "We really need all of these to come together – vaccines, testing, safe distancing, contact tracing," he said.

Third phase of reopening

Asked when Singapore would enter the third stage of its reopening, the minister said the conditions have to be right. "This is like … a fire that has just been put out. The embers are still around, and it only takes a small spark to get the fire raging again," he said.

People wearing face masks as a precaution walking along Orchard Road, a famous shopping district in Singapore. Maverick Asio | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images