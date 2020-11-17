Covid vaccine front-runners: How much they cost, who's bought them and how they're stored

A health care worker holds an injection syringe of the phase 3 vaccine trial, developed against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the U.S. Pfizer and German BioNTech company, at the Ankara University Ibni Sina Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on October 27, 2020. Dogukan Keskinkilic | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

LONDON — Drugmakers and research centers are scrambling to deliver a safe and effective vaccine to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.3 million lives worldwide. Two Covid-19 vaccines have been found to be highly effective in late-stage trials in recent days, boosting optimism at a time when health systems in Europe and the U.S. are once again being pushed to breaking point. Huge challenges remain before a vaccine can be rolled out, however. The global battle to secure prospective supplies has raised alarm about equitable access, while questions remain over logistics, distribution, and, perhaps most significantly, cost. CNBC takes a look at some of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Moderna

U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna said Monday that preliminary clinical trial data showed its vaccine was more than 94% effective in preventing Covid-19. It consists of two injections four weeks apart. The news came one week after Pfizer and BioNTech found a similar level of efficacy in their vaccine. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology. It's a new approach to vaccines that uses genetic material to provoke an immune response. Moderna said its vaccine candidate remains stable at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for up to 30 days. It can be stored for up to six months at negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

A researcher works in a lab run by Moderna Inc, who said November 16, 2020 that its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, in an undated still image from video. Moderna | via Reuters

In August, Moderna said it was charging between $32 and $37 per dose for its vaccine for some customers. At the time, the company said it was in discussion for larger volume agreements that would have a lower price. Nonetheless, the figures are significantly higher than the cost of other vaccines. The United Nations' Covax facility will subsidize rollouts of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries but, at the price previously quoted, it may prove too costly for some. Moderna has said it expects to have roughly 20 million doses of the vaccine ready to ship to the U.S. by the end of the year and remains on track to manufacture between 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021. It has committed to supply the U.S. with 100 million doses of its vaccine. Canada has ordered 56 million doses, the U.K. has bought 50 million, and Switzerland has procured 4.5 million, according to data compiled by researchers at Duke University's Global Health Innovation Centre.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week an early analysis of their vaccine candidate showed it was over 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infections. It consists of two injections 21 days apart. Unlike Moderna's vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate requires a storage temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit and requires special storage equipment and transportation. This could make it very difficult for some countries to distribute. The vaccine can be kept in a regular fridge for five days.

Pfizer and BioNTech reportedly plan to load suitcase-sized boxes from distribution sites in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Puurs, Belgium, onto as many as two dozen trucks per day, allowing for the daily transit of roughly 7.6 million doses to nearby airports. The companies are reportedly charging $20 per dose for its vaccine, significantly lower than Moderna. Pfizer and BioNTech have secured agreements with several countries across the globe. The European Union has ordered the most, with 300 million doses confirmed as of Nov. 11, Japan has agreed to procure 120 million, and the U.S. has bought 100 million. The U.K., Canada, Australia and Chile have all bought at least 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing its potential Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford. Data from late-stage trials should be made available before the end of the year. AstraZeneca said late last month that its vaccine candidate had produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults, and adverse responses to the vaccine among the elderly were also found to be lower. Earlier this month, the British duo said it was keeping its vaccine frozen in large containers. It is expected to add a final ingredient to its vials enabling them to be kept at regular fridge temperature when the vaccine nears regulatory approval, Reuters reported.

Brazilian pediatric doctor Monica Levi, one of the volunteers who received the COVID-19 vaccine, works at the Specialized Clinic in Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and Immunizations (CEDIPI), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 24, 2020. The doctor is one of the 5,000 volunteers participating in Brazil of the phase 3 trials - the last before homologation - of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford together with the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Nelson Almeida | AFP | Getty Images

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which requires two doses, is priced at approximately $3 to $4, according to the Financial Times, citing supply deals agreed through to Oct. 7. The vaccine candidate has secured a number of substantial deals with several countries. The U.S. and India have both agreed to procure 500 million doses, the EU has reached a deal to buy 400 million, and the Covax facility has ordered 300 million. The U.K., Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, and Latin America excluding Brazil have all confirmed orders of at least 100 million doses.

Johnson & Johnson