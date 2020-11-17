Fewer international students studying in the U.S. cost the country $1.8 billion last year

As cases of coronavirus surge, far fewer international students are choosing to study in this country, costing the United States billions.

It's also putting a severe strain on colleges and universities nationwide.

The number of international students in the U.S. fell for the first time during the 2019-20 academic year, down 1.8%, according to the latest Open Doors report, released Monday by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education.

In the fall 2020 semester, the tally of international students studying in the U.S. and online at U.S. institutions sank even further — plunging 16% — due to the impact of the pandemic, according a fall snapshot also conducted by the Institute of International Education.

The sudden decline in international student enrollment already cost the U.S. economy $1.8 billion last year, according to a separate report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

More from Personal Finance:

Colleges are slashing tuition to entice students back

In-person or online: More colleges change course as education gap widens

Falling enrollment, lost tuition puts colleges in financial distress

There are more than 1 million international students at U.S. colleges and universities, and they contributed $38.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019-20.

However, that financial contribution is down more than 4% from the prior academic year, the NAFSA report found, marking the first drop since the nonprofit association began collecting data more than 20 years ago.

For years, there has been a steady influx of students studying in this country, particularly from China.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the number of Chinese students in America was roughly 370,000, according to the latest data.