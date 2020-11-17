Skip Navigation
Google shook up ad-tech stocks by ditching 'cookies,' but the industry may have found a solution

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Nearly a year after Google announced it would be ending support for third-party cookies, analysts seem optimistic about a Plan B that several top public ad-tech firms are collaborating on. 
  • A new targeted advertising initiative called "Unified ID 2.0" will rely on hashed and encrypted email addresses from consumers who opt-in.
  • Here's what analysts say the initiative means for companies that help with advertising on the "open internet."
The Trade Desk rings The Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell in celebration of its September 2016 IPO.
Source: Nasdaq

When Google said in January it would be phasing out support for third-party cookies, the announcement immediately weighed on shares in the ad-tech space. Investors pondered whether the change would have grim effects on certain advertising companies.  

But 11 months later, analysts are optimistic about a new way of targeting ads that several top public ad-tech firms are working on together. 

The initiative, called Unified ID 2.0, bodes well for shares in companies that operate on the "open internet," or outside of "walled gardens" like Facebook or Google. Those open internet companies include The Trade Desk, which is leading the development of the ID. Other ad-tech firms Criteo and LiveRamp also recently said they were collaborating on Unified ID 2.0, along with a growing list of other companies. 