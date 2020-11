A woman walks out of a drugstore in Times Square as New York City tries to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases on November 15, 2020 in New York City.

Investors have gotten too enthusiastic over coronavirus vaccines and instead should be selling the news, Bank of America's top strategist said in light of the firm's most recent fund manager survey.

Optimism over both corporate profits and economic growth are at 20-year highs, the closely watched market gauge showed for November.