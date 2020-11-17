Retail sales are expected to be higher in October, but not like the sharp September gain

Economists expect retail sales were a half percentage point higher in October, after a strong surge in September.

Business-to-business spending data, provided by software firm Cortera, was predictive of the September gain of 1.9%, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, but the October data shows a tempering in consumer spending. Economists had expected a gain of just 0.7% in September.

According to Dow Jones, economists expect a 0.5% increase in October retail sales, and 0.7% when excluding automobiles. Retail sales are reported at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.