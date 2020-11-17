Tech investments in China are focused on 3 trends, says venture capital firm

(L-R) Hongye Wang, partner of Antler; Eric Lin, head of research at UBS Securities in China; and Evelyn Cheng of CNBC on the first day of CNBC's East Tech West conference in Nansha, Guangzhou on Nov. 17, 2020.

China, already home to technology giants such as Alibaba and Tencent, has more to offer to investors as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated tech adoption globally, a partner at an early-stage venture capital firm said on Tuesday.

Tech investments in the Asian economic giant are headed into three broad areas, Hongye Wang, a partner at Antler, said at CNBC's annual East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

First, he said that while e-commerce has a large presence in China, the pandemic has moved more activities online, such as education and medical services. That can grow even more in the future, he said during a panel discussion moderated by CNBC's Evelyn Cheng.

The next trend Wang shared is greater use of smart devices, which account for only 5% of household appliances in China, compared with around 20% to 30% in the U.S.

"In the future, I believe, we will have this (percentage) go up to at least 30% to 40%, even to 50%" in China, he said.