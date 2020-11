U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs speaks to reporters at CISA’s Election Day Operation Center on Super Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 3, 2020.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has "terminated" top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said that Krebs gave a "highly inaccurate" statement about the security of the 2020 presidential election.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.