Twitter is rolling out competitors to Instagram, Snapchat and Clubhouse

Twitter on Tuesday launched Fleets, its competitor to the stories features available in Snapchat and Instagram. It also announced that it will soon start testing a new audio feature similar to that of popular startup Clubhouse.

Fleets lets Twitter users post full-screen photos, videos, reactions to tweets or plain text that disappears after 24 hours.

Twitter began testing Fleets in March in select markets like Brazil, but it starts rolling out globally to iOS and Android Twitter users on Tuesday. The feature will show up at the top of users' apps, above their feed. The company said it expects this feature to encourage more users to post content.

"People feel more comfortable joining conversations on Twitter with this ephemeral format because what they're saying lives just for a moment instead of feeling like it's around forever," said Joshua Harris, Twitter design director.