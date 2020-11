Warren Buffett during an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick on February 24, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could be scooping up shares of a certain company in secret.

The conglomerate released its quarterly 13F regulatory filing Monday evening, and there was a line included in the footnote — "Confidential information has been omitted from the public Form 13F report."