Why Tesla shares spiked after getting added to the S&P 500: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Meg Tirrell runs through what we do and don't know about Moderna's 94% effective Covid-19 vaccine, and Pfizer's 90% effective candidate. Plus, CNBC.com markets reporter Pippa Stevens breaks down Tesla's addition to the S&P 500, and explains why the stock rallied today.



Covid vaccine front-runners: How much they cost, who's bought them and how they're stored

Drugmakers and research centers are scrambling to deliver a safe and effective vaccine to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.3 million lives worldwide. Two Covid-19 vaccines have been found to be highly effective in late-stage trials in recent days, boosting optimism at a time when health systems in Europe and the U.S. are once again being pushed to breaking point.

Tesla stock jumps on carmaker's addition to the S&P 500

Tesla is finally joining the S&P 500. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday that the carmaker will be added to the benchmark index prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21. Based on Monday's closing prices, Tesla would be one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index. Tesla shares spiked more than 13% in extended trading on the news, as money managers with funds that track the S&P 500 will need to buy the stock for their portfolios.

Amazon jumps into the pharmacy business with online prescription fulfillment, free delivery for Prime members