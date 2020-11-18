1 in 4 Americans don't know this crucial fact about their mortgage. How it can cost them

Talaj | iStock | Getty Images

Still, if can get your rate down, you stand to save a lot. McBride provided an example: If refinancing slashed your interest rate to 3% from 4% on a $200,000, 30-year fixed mortgage, you'd save more than $110 a month and nearly $41,000 over the life of the loan. But if you don't know your current mortgage rate, it's harder to understand this option. Overall, many people aren't aware of all their financial choices. One survey found that two-thirds of Americans are in the dark about what a 529 college savings plan is. In these state-run investment accounts, you can salt away money that has already been taxed and later use those funds for your child's higher education expenses. The savings grow tax-free and your withdrawals are protected from income or capital gains taxes, so long as they're used on qualifying expenses.

When you have a new baby, nobody tells you that you need to save for college. Mark Kantrowitz higher-education expert

The lack of awareness about these plans is not parents' fault, said higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "When you have a new baby, nobody tells you that you need to save for college," Kantrowitz said. "Not the obstetrician, not the maternity ward nurses, not the midwives, not the kindergarten teachers, nobody." But there's no question that those who do know fare better: If parents start putting away money in a 529 plan at their child's birth, about a third of their savings goal will come from earnings on their investment alone. And, like most things to do with money, the sooner you know, the better. If a parent starts to save $500 a month at their child's birth, they'll have around $190,000 when that child reaches 18, assuming an annual return of 6%. But if they don't start this routine until their son or daughter is 10, they'd have just around $60,000 when their child graduates high school.

Time is your greatest asset