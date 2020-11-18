Bitcoin shoots past $18,000 for the first time since December 2017

Bitcoin just climbed past $18,000 for the first time since December 2017, extending a wild run for the cryptocurrency this year.

The price of bitcoin was trading about 8.6% higher Wednesday morning at $18,172, breaching a level it hasn't hit since Dec. 20, 2017, according to data from industry site CoinDesk.

Bitcoin has been on a tear in 2020, skyrocketing over 150% in a jump crypto enthusiasts have accredited to unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the Covid-19 crisis, as well as interest from big-name investors such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stephen Druckenmiller.

It is now creeping up toward the all-time high of $19,783 which it posted in a late 2017 rally that saw the values of several cryptocurrencies surge. After hitting that milestone, the bubble burst and bitcoin plummeted to as low as $3,122 the following year.