2020 hurricane season is busiest ever recorded, and National Flood Insurance Program faces over $20 billion debt

With nearly two weeks left in the 2020 hurricane season, it's already been the busiest ever recorded, with at least 29 named storms. The latest is Hurricane Iota, which hit Nicaragua on Monday. Often the most damage from a hurricane is caused by flooding.

Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September 15, 2020. Jonathan Bachman | Reuters

"It's mid-intensity storms that park for long durations that are being really the facilitators of the most catastrophic losses," said Roy Wright, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and former chief executive of the National Flood Insurance Program. Flooding can cause massive devastation to a home. FEMA estimates one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage. Miami Beach homeowner Curt Dyer has experienced three major floods in his home, valued at over $1 million. Dyer has placed two claims with his insurance company following the incidents. "When you see water in your house, it's just, it's devastating. It's a miserable feeling. Luckily, I'm fortunate enough to have insurance and I can afford to pay for it," he told CNBC.

Flooding damage in the home of Curt Dyer. Source: Curt Dyer