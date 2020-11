Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The stock market's broadest gauge will rise 12% by the end of next year as the U.S. economy normalizes after a coronavirus vaccine, Credit Suisse said Wednesday.

The bank's market strategists, led by chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub, said tech stocks and bank stocks should help lead the S&P 500 to 4,050 by the end of 2021.