These money hacks can help rebuild your finances even during a pandemic

Turbulent times can upend financial best practices such as saving and budgeting.

They're also an opportunity to rethink your goals and reset for the future.

During the Great Recession, Tiffany Aliche, founder of personal finance blog The Budgetnista, was in dire straits. She lost her job teaching at a nonprofit school and had to move back in with her parents at age 30, she told CNBC's Sharon Epperson during Tuesday's CNBC Path Forward: Your Money Summit.

A decade later, she's in a very different place — her credit score is more than 800 and she's her own boss. Here are a few hacks that Aliche and Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners, recommend for weathering a financial rough patch.

1. Shift to a "health and safety budget" if you need to

One thing Aliche wishes she had done differently during the last recession is given herself permission to follow a health and safety budget, which is when you look at your expenses and ask if you need to pay a bill in order to maintain your health and safety, she said.

"If not, it will have to wait," she said, adding that you should also reach out to your lenders to tell them about your situation and if you can't make a payment.

"I desperately tried to keep up instead of keeping up with myself," she said, adding that it didn't help — she still lost everything, and her credit took a huge hit.

"I wish I had not put myself in that situation," she said. "I am more important than my debt."