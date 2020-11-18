U.S. is in an 'absolutely dangerous situation' as Covid outbreak worsens, top health official says

Admiral Brett Giroir, MD, Assistant Secretary For Health, United States Department of Health and Human Services speaks on Covid-19 testing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 28, 2020. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The United States is in the midst of an "absolutely dangerous situation" as the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen, assistant secretary of health Adm. Brett Giroir, said Wednesday. Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are both up 25% week over week, "and that is not going in the right direction," said Giroir, who leads the government's Covid testing effort. "Right now, we are in an absolutely dangerous situation that we have to take with the utmost seriousness," he said Wednesday on MSNBC. "This is not crying wolf. This is the worst rate of rise in cases that we've seen in the pandemic in the United States and right now there's no sign of flattening."

Giroir said recent news that both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines could be more than 90% effective is "very positive," but neither vaccine will help to immediately end the ballooning U.S. outbreak now. More than 1,000 Americans are now dying of Covid-19 every day, on average, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Giroir said more restrictions "in most places," especially the limiting of indoor dining and indoor bars, will be necessary. He added that "we know that local or state mask mandates tend to work." However, he noted that not all businesses will need to be closed. And he pointed to Europe as evidence that the direction of an outbreak can be reversed while keeping K-12 schools open. With surging Covid numbers across Europe, a number of countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Germany, implemented new restrictions on households and businesses, but kept schools open.