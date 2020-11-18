Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boeing, Tesla, Honeywell & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Baird upgraded Boeing to outperform from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla to overweight from equal weight.
  • BMO initiated AbbVie as outperform.
  • Citi initiated Mondelez as buy.
  • Jefferies downgraded Honeywell to hold from buy.
  • Goldman added McKesson to the conviction buy list.
  • Argus upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
A Boeing 737 MAX sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington.
Matt Mills | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: