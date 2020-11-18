What leaders must do to keep women in the workforce, according to Ritual founder Katerina Schneider

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the U.S. economy, and women — who are more likely to work in jobs vulnerable to virus risks and also disproportionately shoulder the weight of child care — are especially hard hit.

A recent "Women in the Workplace" report from Lean In and McKinsey & Company found that 1 in 4 women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce due to the impact of Covid-19. Already, nearly 2.2 million women left the labor force between February and October this year, according to an analysis from the National Women's Law Center.

Katerina Schneider, CEO and founder of the vitamin maker Ritual, has felt the impact of the pandemic as a business leader, as well as a mom to three young daughters balancing work with household responsibilities.

"It's so personal to me," Schneider tells CNBC Make It. "It makes me incredibly emotional to read the statistics that women are four times more likely to drop out of the workforce than men."

Schneider herself briefly stepped away from work when she gave birth to her third daughter in May and took maternity leave for the first time. However, her family's income took a hit after her husband had to scale back and sell his business travel start-up due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.

She worries a persistent wage gap will force other women in opposite-sex and dual-income households to leave work out of economic necessity. Currently, the average woman earns $0.82 for every dollar earned by men. But, Black women, Native American women and Latinas earn $0.62, $0.60 and $0.55, respectively, for every dollar earned by White men.

"If a woman is making less than a man, it means the man's career is going to be favored," Schneider says. "Even if pay is the same, women are taking on more household duties."

Being a woman and mom has "had a profound impact of how I view things," Schneider says. Since she sent her team of 60-plus employees to work remotely in March, she rolled out new benefits including additional paid time off, schedule flexibility, a one-time $300 stipend for home-office costs and a monthly $200 stipend for parents to cover child-care costs. Following her own maternity leave, she decided to expand Ritual's current family leave policy (12 weeks of fully paid leave for all new parents) to also include transitional months for workers to re-enter the workspace following childbirth.

"Giving complete flexibility to working parents — especially working moms right now — is something all leaders should be doing," Schneider says.

"I love working. We have incredible moms at this company, and I want to make sure they feel supported on every level. So whether it's offering extra child care support where needed or allowing them to take days off unspoken, we've got to help women in the workforce through pandemic."