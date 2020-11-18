People will be allowed to work from home about half the time after Covid passes, CEO says

Parents work from home with their two sons due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Paris, in 2020.

The chief executive of a German software company said feedback from customers indicates that companies will let staff spend half their time working from home after the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, Oliver Steil of TeamViewer questioned whether companies would allow their staff to work from home all the time, instead saying that he believes most firms will adopt a "hybrid" approach.

Steil's company builds software that's designed to let businesses manage computers and other devices remotely.

Social media giant Twitter said in May that some of its workforce can work from home into perpetuity if they want. Facebook said in August it will allow employees to work remotely until July 2021.

But not every task that companies want or need to do can be handled remotely.

"I think many companies will need to onboard new employees, they will want to meet customers, they will want to have physical meetings, workgroups, every now and then," said Steil, who was interviewed as part of CNBC's East Tech West conference, which is being held virtually and on the ground in Guangzhou, China.