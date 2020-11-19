22 jobs at high risk of slow recovery after the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unthinkable changes in our personal and professional lives with kids shifting to remote learning, office workers shifting to work from home and millions of Americans facing long-term unemployment.

In April 2020 alone, a record 20.5 million jobs were lost, with the unemployment rate jumping to 14.7%. That figure is more than four times higher than the 3.5% unemployment rate the country faced in February, before the coronavirus pandemic began.

After April's devastating job losses, the economy has been moving toward a steady recovery, with the unemployment rate falling to 13.3% in May, 11.1% in June and most recently 6.9% in October. While this economic progress is a move in the right direction, data from job-search site Glassdoor shows that many industries are at high risk of having a very slow recovery, or possibly no recovery at all, even after the pandemic.

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the top jobs that have seen the biggest decrease in openings between October 2019 and October 2020. Before the pandemic, these jobs had at least 5,000 postings on Glassdoor.

Many on the list fall into the category of personal service (stylist or beauty consultant for example) or administrative roles (including interns). The contraction of these kinds of roles reflects how the pandemic has changed the way consumers spend their money as well as altered the jobs that employers hire for during a time when so many people work from home.