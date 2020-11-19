Airline bookings drop ahead of Thanksgiving as coronavirus infections spike

During the global coronavirus pandemic Ana Ramos, right, is being tested for covid19 in Tom Bradley international at LAX on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

Airline executives warned Thursday that bookings are starting to drop as new coronavirus cases hit records and government health officials advise against travel over Thanksgiving.

"Certainly with the increase in infection rates really throughout the country we've seen a dampening of demand," American Airlines President Robert Isom said during the Skift Aviation Forum on Thursday. "It's really too soon to tell how deep and how long there may be a depressed environment but we've seen some weakening of bookings."

Isom's comments came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public to avoid travel over Thanksgiving, typically a busy weekend for airlines when travelers are willing to pay high prices to visit relatives.

The U.S. reported more than 170,100 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, the second-highest one-day spike reported to date, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's Covid-19 incident manager, on Thursday said the agency is concerned that the virus could spread at the country's "transportation hubs," because people might not be able to maintain physical distancing. However, he acknowledged that the CDC's "strong recommendation" isn't a requirement and that some might choose to ignore the agency's advice.

The spike in cases and the latest warnings are an added challenge for U.S. carriers that have already lost more than $20 billion this year as many potential travelers avoid flying. Passenger traffic is hovering at about a third of last year's levels, according to federal data.