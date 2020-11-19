Christmas amid the Covid pandemic can still be merry, WHO says

A pedestrian wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic takes a photograph of Christmas trees in Covent Garden in central London on November 17, 2020.

LONDON — Scientists and governments are pondering how and whether families should get together during the holiday period, potentially relaxing lockdowns and social-distancing rules in order to do so.

The fear is that relaxing the rules risks further spikes in coronavirus infections at a time when many countries are seeing a peak, and potentially a decline, in the number of cases.

On the other hand, allowing families to get together will boost morale after a very difficult year of much anxiety, loss and sacrifice due to the pandemic.

One official from the World Health Organization recommended Thursday that get-togethers outside could be an option, despite the cold conditions in the Northern Hemisphere.

"It will be a different Christmas, but that does not mean that it cannot be a merry one," Dr. Hans Kluge, regional director of WHO's Europe office, said in an online broadcast Thursday.

Kluge noted that during the recent religious celebrations of Ramadan and Diwali, people had turned to technology to get together, with virtual community celebrations online. As Christmas approached, he advised the public to consider whether getting together with loved ones was prudent.

"Cherish the festive season with those close to you. If it's a large gathering, with vulnerable people, you might postpone that gathering until you can safely gather. Despite the cold, if local restrictions permit, gather outside with loved ones for picnics in the park," he said.