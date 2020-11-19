Coronavirus live updates: Pandemic spurs record debt levels; Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective across all ages

LIVE UPDATES
One week out from Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases are still on the rise across the U.S. The national seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 161,165, according to a CNBC analysis of John Hopkins data, 26% higher than a week ago. Health experts are warning against travel and large gatherings for the holiday, encouraging Americans instead to stay home and slow the spread of the virus.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: