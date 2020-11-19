Under pressure from Wall Street, General Motors has no interest in spinning off EV business

General Motors has no plans at this time to spin off its electric vehicle business despite pressure from Wall Street to do so, GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC.

Reuss said the Detroit automaker analyzed the potential of a spinoff and determined it would not be the right thing for its business, citing costs as well as benefits of having the EV operations remain part of the larger company.

"Creating the dyssynergy on a totally separate entity is something we're just not prepared to do," he said during CNBC's "Power Lunch." "We looked at it very carefully. We studied it. We looked in-depth at what it would take from a human capital and a regular capital standpoint, and our human resource and expertise that we have at General Motors, I believe is a real competitive advantage."

Wall Street speculation about a potential spinoff of its electric vehicle operations has been growing since the automaker's second quarter earnings call on July 29. Deutsche Bank said such a company would likely be valued at a minimum of $15 billion to $20 billion, and could potentially be worth up to $100 billion.