John Malone says global platforms like Apple, Amazon and Roku will dominate streaming

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone said Amazon, Apple or Roku could potentially dominate in the crowded streaming space given their ability to scale globally.

"I think these global platforms will be enormously powerful. And most product creates will be selling wholesale through these transport systems," Malone said in an interview that aired Thursday with CNBC's David Faber.

"The consumer's not gonna want to buy from a broad number of subscription services. They're gonna tend to want to go to one convenient supplier. It looks increasingly like that's gonna be, you know, Amazon ... or it's gonna be Apple, or it's gonna be Roku. Or it could still be a Google effort," he added.

As consumers continue to cut the cord in favor of streaming, the space has become increasingly competitive and the fight for subscribers continue to heat up. The largest U.S. media companies, including Disney, Comcast's NBCUniversal, AT&T's Warner Media, have all launched their own streaming services, while the entertainment world is being disrupted by tech giants like Apple and Amazon.

The media icon said Amazon and Apple are providing "extremely high quality services" and meeting consumer needs. Meanwhile, Roku, which aggregates content on its platform, is well-positioned for growth in the long run, Malone said.

"I think the people who have the platforms in addition to the content, only the platforms, like Roku, are in pretty good position to build a long-term profitable global business," Malone said.

"And because of their size and their market power, they are in the position to crush competitors or even to go into parallel businesses and wreak havoc. I don't see anything likely to slow it down," Malone added.