Top-ranked analyst says here’s how to play the retail trade ahead of Covid vaccine

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss on Thursday laid out a strategy for investors who are looking to own retail stocks during the coronavirus pandemic and into next year, when hopes for a widely available vaccine boosts expectations around an economic recovery.
"The way we're thinking about is a bifurcated approach, meaning I think there will be companies that do well as Covid remains or outperform," the No. 1 retail analyst according to Institutional Investor said on CNBC's "The Exchange."