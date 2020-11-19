Top-ranked analyst says here’s how to play the retail trade ahead of Covid vaccine

A Lululemon sign hangs in front of their store at the Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss on Thursday laid out a strategy for investors who are looking to own retail stocks during the coronavirus pandemic and into next year, when hopes for a widely available vaccine boosts expectations around an economic recovery.

"The way we're thinking about is a bifurcated approach, meaning I think there will be companies that do well as Covid remains or outperform," the No. 1 retail analyst according to Institutional Investor said on CNBC's "The Exchange."