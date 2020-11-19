Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Top-ranked analyst says here’s how to play the retail trade ahead of Covid vaccine

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A Lululemon sign hangs in front of their store at the Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss on Thursday laid out a strategy for investors who are looking to own retail stocks during the coronavirus pandemic and into next year, when hopes for a widely available vaccine boosts expectations around an economic recovery.

"The way we're thinking about is a bifurcated approach, meaning I think there will be companies that do well as Covid remains or outperform," the No. 1 retail analyst according to Institutional Investor said on CNBC's "The Exchange."