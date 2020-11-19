Older people who want an early Covid-19 vaccine might not get one as quickly as they'd like

Source: BioNTech

Older Americans eager to get vaccinated against Covid-19 may need to exercise some patience. While Medicare — which insures much of the 65-and-older crowd — recently changed its rules so it can fully cover a fast-tracked vaccine, the availability of doses will be initially limited. And, individual states are tasked with actually distributing the vaccine and identifying priority populations to innoculate. "I think there are still major issues to resolve with vaccine distribution, which is being primarily left up to states to work out," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for the Kaiser Family Foundation's program on Medicare policy.