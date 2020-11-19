Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Citi, Shopify, Wynn, Square, Wells Fargo & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Mizuho raised its price target on Square to $300 from $225.
  • Jefferies upgraded Shopify to buy from hold.
  • KBW upgraded Citi to outperform from market perform.
  • KBW downgraded JPMorgan to market perform from outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley named Wynn a preferred U.S. gaming stock.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo to buy from neutral.
  • Citi named Marvell a top pick.
  • Argus upgraded Marriott to buy from hold.
JPMorgan building in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: