U.S. weekly jobless claims total 742,000, vs 710,000 estimate

The pace of workers filing for unemployment claims picked up last week and was a bit higher than Wall Street had been expecting.

Jobless claims totaled 742,000 for the week, ahead of the 710,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, according to the Labor Department.

That total also represented an acceleration from the previous week's total of 709,000 and a continuation of the job market struggles since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early March.

This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.