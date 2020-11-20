5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Investors assess vaccine news against Covid-19 case spikes

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Pfizer and BioNTech to request emergency authorization

Under the Pfizer-BioNtech deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses, and have an option to purchase another 100 million. NurPhoto | Getty Images

The FDA's consideration of the Pfizer-BioNTech application for emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine could take weeks. An advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine has been tentatively scheduled for early December. If the FDA approves, the vaccine will likely be limited and rolled out in phases, with health-care workers, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions getting the first inoculations. Friday's announcement came two days after Pfizer said a final data analysis found its vaccine with BioNTech was 95% effective in preventing Covid, was safe and appeared to fend off severe disease.

3. Conflicting developments around remdesivir

The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020. Mike Blake | Reuters

The FDA approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir, to treat Covid patients. Baricitinib, sold under the brand name of Olumiant, is an FDA-approved oral medication to treat moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis. In stark contrast to U.S. regulatory guidance, a World Health Organization panel advised doctors Thursday against using remdesivir as a treatment for patients hospitalized with Covid, saying there is currently "no evidence" that it improves survival or shortens recovery time.

4. CDC urges Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving

Passengers wait to board a United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu at SFO in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Paul Chinn | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images

The CDC is advising Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's Covid-19 incident manager, said the agency is concerned about crowds of people waiting around for planes, trains and buses. The CDC said Thanksgiving celebrations should be limited only to those people living in the same household for 14 days. California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents. What officials are calling a limited stay-at-home order requires people who are not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Saturday. The order will last until Dec. 21 but could be extended if disease trends don't improve.

5. Trump campaign won't give up challenges to Biden's victory

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden delivering remarks on Covid-19 at The Queen theater on Oct. 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware and U.S. President Donald Trump addressing supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2020. Getty Images