Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked at the company's production facility on November 18, 2020 in Renton, Washington.

Boeing's stock is on a tear this month. The nearly two-year flight ban of its best-selling plane came to an end on Wednesday. Positive Covid-19 vaccine trial results lifted the prospects for air travel. Together that news has helped boost Boeing's nearly 40% in November.

Analysts think the stock will climb even more.