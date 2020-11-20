Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for coronavirus after attending press conference

Andrew Giuliani attends the Golf Channel's "Big Break Dominican Republic" screening at Le Cirque on September 27, 2010 in New York City.

Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to President Donald Trump and the son of Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said he tested positive for coronavirus Friday, a day after attending a crowded press conference where his father and other campaign attorneys did not wear masks.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing," Andrew Giuliani said in a tweet disclosing his Covid-19 positive test.

Andrew works a sports liaison at the White House. His Twitter profile says he is "Currently serving the American public as Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump until January 20, 2025."

A campaign official told NBC News that Andrew wore a mask while in the audience of the press conference led by his father, the former New York City mayor, at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

At that nearly two-hour event, Rudy Giuliani and other lawyers for the Trump campaign spoke at length, without wearing masks, as they claimed that widespread voting fraud had rigged the presidential election, unfairly making President-elect Joe Biden the victor.

The Trump campaign and allies have so far failed to convince any judges of such fraud in multiple court actions.

Rudy Giuliani, who is the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than three dozen people connected to the White House and events there have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent months, including the president himself, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and campaign chief Bill Stepien.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.