Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nikola, Penn, Occidental, DraftKings & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Susquehanna upgraded Occidental Petroleum to positive from neutral.
  • Barclays downgraded FireEye to equal weight from overweight.
  • Loop initiated Nikola as buy.
  • Piper Sandler initiated DraftKings and Penn as overweight.
  • BTIG upgraded Capri to buy from neutral.
  • Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack to neutral from outperform.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: